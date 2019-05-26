Submit on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 60 Starlink satellites; Date: 24 May 2019, 0230 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Approximately one hour and two minutes after lift-off, the Starlink satellites were deployed at an altitude of 440 km. They then used onboard propulsion to reach an operational altitude of 550 km.

Related Post:H-E-B Extends Spacenet Contract, Adds Network-Management ServicesThe Best Deals on Satellite TV – Finding the Best Rated Satellite TV ProviderBushnell Adding DigitalGlobe Imagery To GPS DevicesCOM DEV buys L-3 ETI’s Passive Microwave Devices product lineSky TV – Interactive HD Home EntertainmentGilat Provides Broadband To 3,000 Sites for European RetailerSling Media Technologies For Satellite TV ViewersThe Coax Tester – A Helpful DeviceSovrn