Submit on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 22:59

Russia will spend RUB259.4 billion (approx. US$4 billion) on space launches in 2019-2021, according to a government resolution drafted by state corporation Roskosmos.

Related Post:Deutsche Telekom to market Astra2ConnectAstra2Connect to be available in FranceSES Astra starts roll-out of ‘Astra2Connect’ in IrelandSES Astra to distribute Astra2Connect through YatoEurosat to distribute Astra2Connect in the United KingdomSES Astra launches Astra2Connect in SpainM7 Group contracts new Astra capacity for BelgiumAstra2Connect expands to France, ItalySovrn