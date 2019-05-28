UrtheCast wins technology development funding from CSA
UrtheCast Corp. has been selected to receive C$2.0 million from the Canadian Space Agency’s Space Technology Development Program (STDP), in two separate agreements of C$1.0 million each, for the development of new satellite technologies.
