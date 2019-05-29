Submit on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 22:58

The economic losses of Russia from 11 failed space launches in the period from 2010 to 2018 amounted to more than RUB35 billion (US$541.83 million), including RUB10.5 billion (US$162.55 million) uncovered by insurance, according a financial and economic justification to the draft resolution of the Russian Government.

