Submit on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 22:56

The ExoMars 2020 Rover Operations Control Center (ROCC) was inaugurated by Thales Alenia Space (the joint venture between Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%), ALTEC (Aerospace Logistics Technology Engineering Company), the Italian space agency ASI and the European Space Agency (ESA). It is located on the premises of ALTEC, an engineering and logistics services joint venture between Thales Alenia Space and ASI.

Related Post:MultiChoice SA Chooses OpenTVCombating Busy Schedules and Stress With Satellite TV and DVRSatellite TV DVR Will Change the Way You Watch TVWhy the DVR Has People Flocking to Satellite TVCombine a DVR With Satellite Television For a Winning Combination5 Benefits of a Direct TV DVRDIRECTV vs DISH Network – Who Has a Better DVR?How the DVR Revolutionized My Television ViewingSovrn