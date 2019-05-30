Inmarsat orders 3 new GX satellites from Airbus
Submit on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 22:58
Airbus has signed a contract with Inmarsat to design, manufacture and build the first in their next generation of geostationary Ka-band satellites, Inmarsat GX7, 8 & 9. The three satellites are the first to be based on Airbus’ new OneSat product line, which is fully reconfigurable in orbit.
Related Post:MultiChoice SA Chooses OpenTVCombating Busy Schedules and Stress With Satellite TV and DVRSatellite TV DVR Will Change the Way You Watch TVWhy the DVR Has People Flocking to Satellite TVCombine a DVR With Satellite Television For a Winning Combination5 Benefits of a Direct TV DVRDIRECTV vs DISH Network – Who Has a Better DVR?How the DVR Revolutionized My Television ViewingSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.