Submit on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 22:58

Airbus has signed a contract with Inmarsat to design, manufacture and build the first in their next generation of geostationary Ka-band satellites, Inmarsat GX7, 8 & 9. The three satellites are the first to be based on Airbus’ new OneSat product line, which is fully reconfigurable in orbit.

Related Post:MultiChoice SA Chooses OpenTVCombating Busy Schedules and Stress With Satellite TV and DVRSatellite TV DVR Will Change the Way You Watch TVWhy the DVR Has People Flocking to Satellite TVCombine a DVR With Satellite Television For a Winning Combination5 Benefits of a Direct TV DVRDIRECTV vs DISH Network – Who Has a Better DVR?How the DVR Revolutionized My Television ViewingSovrn