Submit on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Proton M/Briz M; Payload: Yamal-601; Date: 30 May 2019, 1742 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Separation of the Yamal 601 satellite from the Briz M upper stage is scheduled more than nine hours into the mission, at 0255 UTC (too late for this issue).

Related Post:MultiChoice SA Chooses OpenTVCombating Busy Schedules and Stress With Satellite TV and DVRSatellite TV DVR Will Change the Way You Watch TVWhy the DVR Has People Flocking to Satellite TVCombine a DVR With Satellite Television For a Winning Combination5 Benefits of a Direct TV DVRDIRECTV vs DISH Network – Who Has a Better DVR?How the DVR Revolutionized My Television ViewingSovrn