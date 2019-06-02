Euroconsult publishes 1st research report on ground segment market
According to Euroconsult’s latest report, Ground Segment Market Prospects: Part 1, Forecasts to 2028, the commercial satellite ground segment market, including satcom applications, EO applications and user terminals for user applications, is going through significant expansion in terms of both capabilities and demand and will grow from US$264 million in 2018 to nearly US$360 million in 2028.
