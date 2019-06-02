NGC completes first stage test for OmegA rocket
Northrop Grumman Corporation said it successfully conducted a full-scale static fire test of the first stage of its new OmegA rocket in Promontory, Utah, even though the test seems to have ended in a small explosion. The test verified the performance of the first stage solid rocket motor for the intermediate version of OmegA.
