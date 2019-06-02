Proton-M lofts Gazprom’s Yamal-601 (part II)
Submit on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 22:59
The Proton M/Briz M launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 30 May at 1742 UTC successfully injected the Yamal-601 telecommunication satellite into orbit for the Russian satellite operator JSC Gazprom Space Systems.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.