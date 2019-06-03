Submit on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 22:57

In a memorandum dated 28 May, Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Heather Wilson and Secretary of the U.S. Navy Richard Spencer announced the transfer of responsibility for future narrowband satellite communications.

Related Post:SAR-Lupe Satellite Successfully LaunchedUpdate: Israel announces launch of new spy satelliteArianespace halfway through with 2007 launch manifestProton-M lofts Gazprom’s Yamal-601 (part I)Rokot successfully launches Japan’s SERVIS-2Launch of two Yamal-300 satellites planned in late 2008Preparations for next two ILS Proton launchesArianespace to launch GSAT-11 for IndiaSovrn