Energomash working on technology of space rocket’s reusable stages
Submit on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 22:59
Russia’s Energomash Research and Production Association is working on the technology of carrier rockets’ reusable first stages, Energomash Chief Designer Pyotr Lyovochkin said in an interview published in the June edition of the Popular Mechanics journal.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.