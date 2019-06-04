Harris to build new satellite connection system prototype for USAF
Submit on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 22:57
Harris Corporation will build and demonstrate a prototype ground antenna system under a U.S. Air Force Defense Innovation Unit programme designed to improve communications with the agency’s growing number of satellites.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.