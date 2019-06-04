Satellite News

Harris to build new satellite connection system prototype for USAF

Harris Corporation will build and demonstrate a prototype ground antenna system under a U.S. Air Force Defense Innovation Unit programme designed to improve communications with the agency’s growing number of satellites.

