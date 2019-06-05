Submit on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 22:58

The two satellite passengers for Arianespace’s upcoming Ariane 5 flight – AT&T T-16 [DirecTV 16] and Eutelsat 7C – are advancing through their payload preparation phases during parallel activity at the Spaceport in French Guiana.

