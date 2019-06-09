Submit on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 22:59

The U.S. Air Force’s fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) communication satellite was encapsulated on 5 June at Astrotech Space Operations processing facility in Florida.

