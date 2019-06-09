Submit on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 22:58

The Pentagon’s decision to prohibit the use of Russia’s commercial space launch services may affect European companies that use U.S.-made parts and components in their satellites, the chief of Russia’s space corporation Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.

