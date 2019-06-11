Harris delivers seventh of 10 GPS III satellite navigation payloads
Harris Corporation has provided Lockheed Martin with its seventh of 10 advanced navigation payloads contracted for the U.S. Air Force’s GPS III satellite programme.
