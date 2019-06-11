NanoAvionics gets EUR10 million for global IoT constellation development
NanoAvionics, an international nano-satellite missions integrator, and the consortium partners KSAT (Kongsberg Satellite Services) and Antwerp Space have been awarded EUR10 million funding by the European Commission’s Horizon 2020, ESA’s ARTES and private investors.
