NASA spacecraft to use ‘green’ fuel for the first time
Submit on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 22:56
NASA will test non-toxic fuel and compatible propulsion system in space for the first time with the Green Propellant Infusion Mission (GPIM), set to launch later this month on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
