Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA spacecraft to use ‘green’ fuel for the first time

Submit on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 22:56

NASA will test non-toxic fuel and compatible propulsion system in space for the first time with the Green Propellant Infusion Mission (GPIM), set to launch later this month on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»