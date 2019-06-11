Roskosmos orders Angara light rocket for Gonets launch
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos has placed an order to the tune of RUB2 billion (US$31 million) for the manufacture of a light Angara-1.2 carrier rocket for the launch of Gonets-M satellites, according to the information posted on the government’s procurement website.
