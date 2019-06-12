LockMart updates GPS ground control system
Lockheed Martin has delivered the GPS III Contingency Operations (COps) software upgrade to the U.S. Air Force’s current GPS ground control system. The upgrade will enable the Air Force to start commanding the new, next-generation GPS III satellites now coming off the production line and beginning to launch.
