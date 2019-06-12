Radarsat Constellation Mission finally launched
Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Radarsat Constellation Mission [RCM]; Date: 12 June 2019, 1417 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. The three Radarsat satellites deployed approximately 54 minutes after launch.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.