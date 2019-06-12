Relativity to build new autonomous rocket factory
Relativity announced that it has secured an agreement with NASA and an incentive package from the Mississippi Development Authority to expand facilities and infrastructure at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi.
