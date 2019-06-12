Satellite News

Twin satellites to study signal disruption from space

NASA’s twin E-TBEx CubeSats – short for Enhanced Tandem Beacon Experiment – are scheduled to launch in June 2019 aboard the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program-2 launch. The launch includes a total of 24 satellites from government and research institutions. They will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

