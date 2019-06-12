Twin satellites to study signal disruption from space
Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 22:58
NASA’s twin E-TBEx CubeSats – short for Enhanced Tandem Beacon Experiment – are scheduled to launch in June 2019 aboard the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program-2 launch. The launch includes a total of 24 satellites from government and research institutions. They will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.