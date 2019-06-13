exactEarth, MarineTraffic announce channel partner agreement
Submit on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 22:56
exactEarth Ltd. and MarineTraffic, a provider of ship tracking and maritime intelligence, announce that they have entered into a three-year channel partner agreement.
Related Post:Next GLONASS launch planned for JuneDnepr accident was caused by hydraulic failureResearch into the causes of Amos-5 satellite failureSouth Korea, Russia blame each other for KSLV-1 failureRuptured Briz M gas duct caused loss of AMC-14Soyuz grounded after Progress launch failureRussia plans Soyuz test launches – reportSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.