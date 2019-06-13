Submit on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 22:57

Globalstar, Inc. and Echo Ridge, LLC have informed the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) that the companies have developed and are prepared to participate in and support a live field demonstration of a stand-alone positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capability that can provide accurate and reliable PNT services to backup and/or complement GPS in case of GPS unavailability or unreliability.

Related Post:Next GLONASS launch planned for JuneDnepr accident was caused by hydraulic failureResearch into the causes of Amos-5 satellite failureSouth Korea, Russia blame each other for KSLV-1 failureRuptured Briz M gas duct caused loss of AMC-14Soyuz grounded after Progress launch failureRussia plans Soyuz test launches – reportSovrn