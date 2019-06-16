AT&T T-16, Eutelsat 7C pre-launch details
Arianespace’s second Ariane 5 ECA launch of 2019 will place its two satellite passengers, AT&T T-16 and Eutelsat 7C, into geostationary transfer orbit. The launcher will be carrying a total payload of approximately 10,594 kg. The launch will be performed from Ariane Launch Complex No. 3 (ELA-3) in Kourou, French Guiana, on 20 June 2019 between 2143 and 2330 UTC.
