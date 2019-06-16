Maxar eyes sale of MDA – report
Submit on Sunday, June 16th, 2019 22:57
Maxar Technologies Inc. is reportedly exploring a sale of its space robotics business, which could fetch more than US$1 billion and allow it to pay down some of its debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
