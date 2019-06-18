Airbus-built SEOSAT/Ingenio is finished and ready for testing
Submit on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 22:57
The Airbus-built SEOSAT/Ingenio, the first Earth observation satellite for the European Space Agency (ESA) and Spanish government has left Madrid and is ready for final testing.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.