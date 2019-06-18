Firefly Aerospace provides free launch for educational payloads
Submit on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 22:58
Firefly Aerospace has announced a global competition to host academic and educational payloads, free of charge, on the inaugural flight of the Firefly Alpha launch vehicle.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.