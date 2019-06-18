Rocket Lab to launch ‘Make it Rain’ mission on 27 June
Rocket Lab’s seventh Electron launch – the third mission for 2019 – will carry seven small satellites to low Earth orbit in a rideshare mission dubbed “Make it Rain” procured by Spaceflight.
