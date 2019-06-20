OneWeb launches from Vostochny to start in 2020
June 20th, 2019
Russia’s Vostochny space centre in the Far East will start launches under the OneWeb programme in early 2020, Russia’s Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (TsENKI) said.
