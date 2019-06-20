Submit on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 22:58

Russia’s Vostochny space centre in the Far East will start launches under the OneWeb programme in early 2020, Russia’s Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (TsENKI) said.

