Second Ariane 5 launch of 2019 successful
Submit on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: AT&T T-16 [f.k.a. DirecTV 16], Eutelsat 7C; Date: 20 June 2019, 2143 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. For its second launch of the year, Ariane 5 successfully placed the two telecommunications satellites into geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).
Related Post:MSV Appoints Vice President For Federal SalesVoom HD Makes Exec AppointmentArrowhead Names Cavossa Vice President Of Government AffairsDigitalGlobe Names Vice President Of Software And SystemsMobile Satellite Ventures Appoints Two Vice PresidentsIntelsat Names Senior Vice President Of MarketingSirius Appoints ControllerSkyTerra, MSV Appoint Corporate ControllerSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.