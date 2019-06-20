Submit on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: AT&T T-16 [f.k.a. DirecTV 16], Eutelsat 7C; Date: 20 June 2019, 2143 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. For its second launch of the year, Ariane 5 successfully placed the two telecommunications satellites into geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).

Related Post:MSV Appoints Vice President For Federal SalesVoom HD Makes Exec AppointmentArrowhead Names Cavossa Vice President Of Government AffairsDigitalGlobe Names Vice President Of Software And SystemsMobile Satellite Ventures Appoints Two Vice PresidentsIntelsat Names Senior Vice President Of MarketingSirius Appoints ControllerSkyTerra, MSV Appoint Corporate ControllerSovrn