Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Guidelines for long-term sustainability of outer space activities

Submit on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 22:55

During its 62nd session, the Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) adopted a preamble and 21 guidelines for the long-term sustainability of outer space activities.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at 10:55 pm and is filed under LAW & ORDER. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»