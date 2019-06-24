Delay of the day: Atlas V/AEHF-5
The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the AEHF-5 mission for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center is delayed, due to a vehicle battery failure discovered during final processing.
