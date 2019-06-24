Satellite News

NASA selects missions to study Sun, its effects on space weather

NASA has selected two new missions to advance our understanding of the Sun and its dynamic effects on space. One of the selected missions will study how the Sun drives particles and energy into the solar system and a second will study Earth’s response.

