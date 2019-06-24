Yamal-601 communications satellite now in geostationary orbit
Submit on Monday, June 24th, 2019 22:58
Thales Alenia Space and Gazprom Space Systems announced that the Launch Early Operation Phase (LEOP) has been successfully completed and that the Yamal-601 communications satellite is now in the nominal geostationary orbit (GEO) at the right position.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, June 24th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.