China launches 46th navigation satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng-3B/G2; Payload: Beidou-3I2 (IGSO-2) [aka Beidou-46]; Date: 24 June 2019, 1805 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. After in-orbit tests, the new satellite will work with those BDS satellites already in orbit to improve the coverage and positioning accuracy of the system.
