Submit on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 22:59

The Intelsat 39 geosynchronous communications satellite has safely arrived at the Arianespace launch base in Kourou, French Guiana, after completing final delivery checkouts at Maxar’s Palo Alto, California manufacturing facility.

