Submit on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 22:55

China’s two ocean observation satellites, HY-1C and HY-2B, have completed their in-orbit delivery, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Related Post:Iridium Adds Eight Partners For Data Service OfferingsIridium System Installed On Tanker FleetFleet Management Solutions Deploys Iridium-Based SystemIridium Offers Satellite E-mail Service For Zodiac ShipsRyanair Announces In-Flight Mobile Access For Airline PassengersNorsat To Furnish Portable Satellite Terminals To GuantanamoBoeing Completes FAB-T Preliminary Design ReviewNavy Awards Globecomm Deal For Auto-Explorer Satellite TerminalsSovrn