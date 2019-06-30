Submit on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Electron; Payload: seven smallsats; Date: 29 June 2019, 0430 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. At approximately 56 minutes after lift-off, the payloads were successfully delivered to their precise individual orbits by Electron’s Kick Stage.

