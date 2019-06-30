SLS core stage receives 4 RS-25 engines for 1st flight
Submit on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 22:57
Aerojet Rocketdyne recently delivered four RS-25 engines to NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) forintegration with the core stage of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) in anticipation of the rocket’s first flight on the Artemis 1 mission.
