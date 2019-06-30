TELNET Holding, SPUTNIX and GK Launch to co-operate on smallsats
Tunisian company TELNET Holding and Russian companies SPUTNIX and GK Launch Services have signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding under which the parties intend to co-operate in building of smallsat components and entire satellites, their orbiting and deployment of constellations.
