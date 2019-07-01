TAS to provide SATRIA telecom satellite for Indonesia
Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo) has selected the consortium led by the domestic satellite operator Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN) to deploy and operate a broadband telecommunication satellite. This consortium has awarded Thales Alenia Space to design and manufacture the satellite named SATRIA (Indonesian for ‘knight’).
