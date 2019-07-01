ULA confirms RD-180 ‘deviation’
United Launch Alliance spokeswoman Julie Arnold said that there was an emergency situation with a Russian-made RD-180 rocket engine in 2018 during a launch of Atlas V rocket, noting that the incident did not affect the flight.
