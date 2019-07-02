Submit on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 22:59

NASA successfully demonstrated the Orion spacecraft’s launch abort system can outrun a speeding rocket and pull astronauts to safety during an emergency during launch.

Related Post:Orbital ATK moves launch date for upcoming Minotaur C missionHuge order for Soyuz rocketsDelay of the day: Proton M/EchoStar 21Delay of the day: GaiaAstra 5B/Amazonas 4A pre-launch detailsRussia launches third milsat this yearNASA cuts number of 2007 shuttle missionsChina launches Beidou 3 navsatSovrn