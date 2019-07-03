Broadpeak raises EUR10 million from Eutelsat
Eutelsat Communications and Broadpeak have announced an approx. 20% investment in Broadpeak, supplier of CDN (Content Delivery Network) technologies optimising the delivery of video content over terrestrial and satellite networks.
