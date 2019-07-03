Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 22:57

Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a contract by Space Norway to deliver its Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM) system. Northrop Grumman will design, manufacture and integrate two satellites for highly elliptical orbit (HEO) in addition to providing critical ground infrastructure.

Related Post:Space Agencies Unveil Exploration Strategy FrameworkJAXA Announces Start Of Operations For Advanced Land Observing SatelliteDespite Delays, JAXA Deploys Satellite AntennaJapan Launches Satellite For Solar StudyAriane 5 Launches Communications, Science SatellitesJAXA Sets Solar-B LaunchETS VIII antennas unfoldedHigh-speed Inetrnet via Kizuna successfully testedSovrn