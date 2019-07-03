Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

ThinKom completes technology validation on Telesat LEO satellite

Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 22:56

ThinKom Solutions has announced the completion of the first live test of a commercially available phased-array antenna with Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO satellite.

Related Post:Space Agencies Unveil Exploration Strategy FrameworkJAXA Announces Start Of Operations For Advanced Land Observing SatelliteDespite Delays, JAXA Deploys Satellite AntennaJapan Launches Satellite For Solar StudyAriane 5 Launches Communications, Science SatellitesJAXA Sets Solar-B LaunchETS VIII antennas unfoldedHigh-speed Inetrnet via Kizuna successfully testedSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»