ThinKom completes technology validation on Telesat LEO satellite
Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 22:56
ThinKom Solutions has announced the completion of the first live test of a commercially available phased-array antenna with Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO satellite.
