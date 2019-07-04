Global Technologies selects Eutelsat to support W. Africa Power Pool
Eutelsat Communications has secured a multi-year contract with Global Technologies for C-band capacity on its Eutelsat 10A satellite to provide connectivity and communications for the West Africa Power Pool Project (WAPP).
